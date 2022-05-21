Gore is starting Sunday's series finale against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Gore pitched out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Phillies, and he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four in three scoreless innings to earn the hold. The Padres haven't announced whether Gore will remain in the rotation following Sunday's start, but the southpaw has certainly performed well this season by posting a 2.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 29 innings over six appearances (five starts).
More News
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Hurls three scoreless relief frames•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Set to follow Clevinger on Tuesday•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Next start uncertain•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Stuck with first loss•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Allows one run in start Wednesday•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Set to make fourth start Wednesday•