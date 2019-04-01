Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Starting year at High-A
Gore will open the 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Gore will move up to the California League after compiling a 4.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 74:18 K:BB in 60.2 innings for Low-A Fort Wayne last season before he was shut down in late August with a fingernail issue. He reported to camp at full strength and shouldn't be limited health-wise to begin the 2019 campaign, though the Padres will surely monitor the 20-year-old lefty's innings carefully throughout the season.
