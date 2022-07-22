Gore will remain in the Padres' bullpen for now, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Gore shifted to a relief role just before the All-Star break, and the Padres will elect to continue with a five-man rotation for now, likely to limit the workloads of Gore and Nick Martinez. Gore made a relief appearance Sunday against Arizona and allowed two runs on a hit and two walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning.
