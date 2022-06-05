Gore (4-1) earned the win against Milwaukee on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Gore was dominant in the start, tying his career high with 10 strikeouts and inducing 14 swings-and-misses. The rookie threw 108 pitches -- his most as a big-leaguer -- and didn't allow any extra-base hits. After seeing his prospect stock drop last season, Gore has turned things around in his first opportunity in the majors, logging a 1.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB across 48 innings. The early Rookie of the Year favorite is expected to make his next start at home against Colorado next weekend.