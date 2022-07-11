Gore (4-4) took the loss during Sunday's 12-0 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing eight runs on eight hits and one walk with two strike outs in 3.1 innings.

Gore delivered a 1-2-3 first inning but it was all downhill from there as the rookie served up two-run home runs in the second and third and surrendered four more runs in the fourth before being pulled. It's the second instance in four turns the 23-year-old has permitted eight runs and his ERA has spiked more than 2.5 runs from 1.50 to 4.08 since June 11. The one positive takeaway is the one free pass Gore issued snapped a six-start streak of walking at least three, though he's still averaging a lofty 4.3 BB/9. He'll look to turn things around against Arizona next weekend.