Gore threw 6.2 shutout innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, giving up three hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Gore has been tossing gems for the Storm all season, so this is nothing new, but this outing was notable in that it was the first time in the 20-year-old's professional career that he's hit the 100-pitch threshold. He's been virtually untouchable in the California League, as his latest brilliant outing leaves him with a 1.12 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP and a 101:17 K:BB in 72.1 innings.