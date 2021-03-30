The Padres don't plan to include Gore on their Opening Day roster, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Since Dinelson Lamet (elbow) is slated to begin the season on the injured list, Gore was given the chance to compete for the vacant fifth starter's role in spring training, but he never built much momentum in the job battle. He struggled to locate his pitches over his five Cactus League outings, working 11 innings and giving up seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and eight walks. Meanwhile, Adrian Morejon and Ryan Weathers clearly outperformed Gore in the competition for the rotation spot and will be first in line to fill in for Lamet. Gore could still be a candidate for a first-half promotion if he can show improved command at the Padres' alternate site and during the early portion of the minor-league season.