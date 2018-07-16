Gore tossed five innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters for Low-A Fort Wayne in its 2-1 loss to Peoria on Sunday. He gave up two runs on three hits and three walks in the outing.

Gore has been magnificent since coming off the 7-day disabled list in early June, posting a 2.25 ERA and 35:10 K:BB over 28 innings in his seven starts. The 19-year-old has covered at least five frames in each of his last three turns and may not need much more development time at Fort Wayne before the Padres decide to test him with an assignment in the California League.