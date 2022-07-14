Padres manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Gore will move to the bullpen for the team's final four games before the All-Star break, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

San Diego will get by with a five-man rotation this week, with both Sean Manaea and Mike Clevinger picking up a pair of starts during the team's seven-game slate. Gore is expected to slot back into the Padres' six-man rotation following the break, but the week off from starting duty could prove beneficial for the struggling rookie. Over his last five starts, Gore has gone 0-3 with a 10.18 ERA, 2.26 WHIP and 13:16 K:BB across 20.1 innings.