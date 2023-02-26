Machado and the Padres are finalizing an 11-year, 350 million extension on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old had six years and $180 million remaining on his previous contract (including the upcoming campaign) but recently confirmed plans to exercise his opt out at the end of the 2023 season, and he instead reached a new deal with San Diego that should keep him around until 2034. Machado delivered his typical All-Star level production last season with an .897 OPS, 32 home runs, 37 doubles, 102 RBI and 100 runs in 150 games, which earned him second place in voting for the National League MVP.