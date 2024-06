Machado (hip) entered Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks as a pinch hitter and grounded out to the pitcher, AJ Cassavell of MLB.comreports.

Machado was held out of Thursday's lineup after suffering a hip flexor strain Wednesday. He was considered day-to-day but was expected to be unavailable Thursday. The fact that he was able to pinch hit is a positive sign, though it's still unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the lineup.