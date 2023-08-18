Machado is serving as the designated hitter for the Padres for the second straight game Friday due to soreness in his right elbow, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's tennis elbow that Machado is dealing with and is something he battles from time to time, including last May when he missed a little some with the injury. Machado has also been relegated to the DH role recently due to a tight hamstring. He's batted only .175/.262/.298 so far in August. Ha-Seong Kim is at third base Friday.