Machado's absence from the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh is due to tennis elbow, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tennis elbow is a painful condition that can happen when tendons in the elbow are worn out by repetitive motions such as swinging a bat or a tennis racket. Thankfully for Machado and the Padres, the issue isn't expected to be a long-term problem, as the third baseman is merely considered day-to-day.