Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 4-2 victory versus St. Louis.

Machado gave San Diego closer Mason Miller an insurance run with a solo blast in the bottom of the eighth inning. The homer also marked a personal milestone for the veteran third baseman, as it was his 200th regular-season home run since he joined San Diego. Machado entered Saturday having gone 0-for-19 at the plate over his previous five contests, and he's still slashing an uncharacteristic .197/.303/.364 on the season, so he'll look to use his late long ball as a catalyst toward better success at the plate.