Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk Friday in a 7-1 victory versus Arizona.

Machado accounted for the Padres' final two runs in the victory with his fifth-inning blast. The homer extended his hitting streak to five games, though he's notched exactly one hit in each contest and is batting just .238 during that stretch. Machado does have six RBI during the hitting streak, though, which is more than he had accumulated in his previous 20 games combined.