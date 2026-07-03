Padres' Manny Machado: Belts homer in defeat

Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Machado continues to hit well against his former club -- he now has 27 career homers against the Dodgers, more than he's hit against any MLB team, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. The veteran third baseman's two-run blast Thursday gave San Diego an early 2-0 lead, but it wouldn't hold, as Los Angeles stormed back from a 6-0 deficit to take the win. Machado's homer was his third over his past five contests and team-leading 17th on the season. He's batting .302 (13-for-43) over his past 12 games but still sits below the Mendoza Line with a .192 batting average on the campaign.