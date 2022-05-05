Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Game 1 of Wednesday's twin bill versus the Guardians.

Machado's third-inning blast gave San Diego an early three-run lead while extending his hitting streak to eight games. That streak was snapped when Machado went 0-for-4 in Game 2 of the doubleheader, however, though he drew a walk, stole a base and scored twice in that contest. Machado is producing excellent fantasy value on the season with a slash line of .365/.436/.594, five homers, 18 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases.