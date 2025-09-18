Machado went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

With the game tied in the fifth inning, the veteran slugger delivered in a massive way, launching a 401-foot shot off David Peterson to give San Diego a lead it never surrendered. It was Machado's 26th homer of the season and his third in the last four games, a stretch in which he's driven in eight runs across just 17 plate appearances. The 33-year-old continues to anchor the Padres' lineup, now slashing .279/.340/.469 with 26 homers, 92 RBI, 86 runs, 33 doubles and 14 stolen bases through 645 plate appearances.