Machado went 1-for-4 with a grand slam to help the Padres to an 8-2 win over the Phillies on Monday.

Machado provided the crucial blow in this contest, touching up Phillies reliever JD Hammer with a grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning for San Diego. It was the 10th long ball of the year and first since April 14 for Machado, who still has yet to find his superstar form in his first season with the Padres, as he's slashing .251/.340/.423 through 215 at-bats.