Machado went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 11-8 win over the Dodgers.

Machado has hit safely in seven of nine games in September, going 12-for-38 (.316) with four multi-hit efforts. The third baseman popped a solo shot in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the sixth to help the Padres pull off a comeback Monday. For the season, he's up to 28 homers, 84 RBI, 72 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .252/.315/.460 slash line over 128 contests. Machado continues to serve as San Diego's designated hitter while playing through tennis elbow.