Machado went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, a single, four RBI and three runs scored as San Diego defeated Seattle in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Machado got the Padres on the board with a solo homer in the fourth and later tied the game at 3-3 with another solo blast in the sixth. He added two more RBI with a two-run single in the seventh. The third baseman has been on a tear at the plate lately, going 18-for-32 with five homers, a triple and four doubles while riding an eight game hit streak.