Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Machado got the scoring going early with his first-inning blast, and that was all the Padres needed. Over his last seven games, he's gone 4-for-26 (.154), and his homer Sunday was his first extra-base hit in that span. Extended slumps have been rare for the third baseman this year, as evidenced by his sturdy .296/.365/.531 slash line through 136 games. He's added 29 homers, 92 RBI, 90 runs scored and seven stolen bases.