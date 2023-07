Machado went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 14-3 win over the Tigers.

Machado tagged Mason Englert for a three-run homer in the third inning, bringing in Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto and giving the Padres a 4-3 lead. The home run was his 19th of the season and his 10th of July. Through 17 games this month, Machado is hitting .313 with 24 RBI and 18 runs scored.