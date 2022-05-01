Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Machado came up with a big blast in the eighth inning Saturday, driving in two with a 426-foot shot to center to give the Padres a short-lived two-run lead. The homer was Machado's fourth of the season and first since April 19. The veteran finished April with the most hits (32) and the second-highest average (.386) in all of baseball.