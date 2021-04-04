Machado went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two total runs scored and two total RBI in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Machado entered the contest having gone hitless through his first seven at-bats of the campaign, but he struck quickly Saturday with a solo home run in the first inning and later drove in another run with a single in the fourth. The veteran third baseman is coming off a third-place finish in NL MVP voting last season and should have plenty of opportunities for production in 2021 in the heart of a loaded Padres lineup.