Machado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over Cincinnati.

The third baseman gave San Diego a 2-0 lead with his seventh inning homer. Machado has hit safely in 11 of 15 games in June, going 15-for-54 (2.78) with four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored this month. He's up to 10 long balls, 40 RBI, 33 runs scored and six stolen bases through 63 contests overall.