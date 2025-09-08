Padres' Manny Machado: Clubs homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI walk and a double during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.
After going 0-for-9 in the first two games of the series, Machado delivered a pair of hits and three total RBI in Sunday's finale - highlighted by a two-run home run off Tanner Gordon in the first inning. The 33-year-old is slashing .280/.320/.389 with 23 home runs this season. He ranks fourth among third basemen in round trippers.
