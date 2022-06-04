Machado went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers.

Machado has just two homers in his last 24 games, but he's batting (.311) in that span, which is actually a decrease from his hot start to 2022. The third baseman went deep off Brewers ace Corbin Burnes in the fourth inning to extend the Padres' lead to 5-0. Machado is up to a .344/.421/.566 slash line with nine homers, 32 RBI, 38 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple through 50 contests.