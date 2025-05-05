Machado went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win against Pittsburgh.

Machado was a frequent visitor to the basepaths in the victory, as he reached in four of his five appearances. The veteran third baseman also continued his strong start to the season in the stolen base department, as he notched his seventh steal in eight attempts. Machado swiped 11 bags in 13 attempts during the regular season last year, and his career high is 20 stolen bases in 2015 while he was with the Orioles.