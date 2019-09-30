Padres' Manny Machado: Collects two hits in season finale

Machado went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Machado concluded his first year in San Diego by going 6-for-11 over his final three games. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old's season as a whole was mildly disappointing as his .256 batting average was the lowest of his career and his home run (32) and RBI (85) totals fell short of his 2018 marks. The Padres invested heavily in Machado last offseason and will undoubtedly be expecting a bounceback campaign in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories