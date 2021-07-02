Machado went 1-for-3 with a walk, three runs and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.

Though he logged only one hit in the contest, Machado scored three of San Diego's four runs. He walked and scored on a double in the fifth inning, singled and scored in the seventh, and crossed the plate again after reaching on a fielder's choice and subsequently swiping second base in the eighth. Machado is up to nine steals on the season, giving him a good chance of surpassing his career-high total of 20 established with the Orioles in 2015.