Padres' Manny Machado: Delivers homer in defeat

Machado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run against the Cubs in a loss Tuesday.

All seven of San Diego's runs Tuesday came via the long ball, with Machado's shot to right field in the third inning plating two. The veteran third baseman finished June with six homers over 26 contests, though he managed just a .220 batting average. That actually brought up his season mark, though, as Machado has struggled to a .189/.274/.399 slash line on the campaign. He does lead the Padres with 16 home runs and 46 RBI, so he's been relatively productive despite the poor batting average.