Machado went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a double during Wednesday's win against the Rangers.

With one out and the Padres trailing in the 10th inning, Machado came through for his team by smacking a 436-foot walk-off grand slam against Rafael Montero. He also doubled in the third. It was the second grand slam of the season and the sixth career walk-off for Machado, who now has six long balls on the year while averaging .222/.325/.455.