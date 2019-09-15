Padres' Manny Machado: Earns fifth 30-homer season
Machado went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Rockies.
Machado's blast came in the eighth inning off Rockies reliever Bryan Shaw, bringing the Padres within a run, but they failed to tie the game. It secured Machado's fifth consecutive 30-homer season. He's added 82 RBI, 78 runs scored and a .258/.335/.466 slash line in 144 games this season.
