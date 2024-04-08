Machado said Sunday that his surgically repaired right elbow is "not 100 percent" and he's been told by doctors he might not feel fully healthy until next season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Machado experienced some fatigue in the elbow during spring training, which has delayed his return to third base. While Padres manager Mike Shildt indicated Saturday that Machado could play the hot corner before the end of April, Machado said Sunday that "there's not really a timetable on it." The elbow doesn't affect Machado at the plate, as he's started all 12 games at designated hitter (though he's hitting only .196/.288/.370 so far). San Diego has used a combination of Tyler Wade, Graham Pauley and Eguy Rosario at third base.