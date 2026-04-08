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Machado is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

It's the first day off this season for Machado, who is slashing .206/.400/.353 with one home run and an 11:11 BB:K over his first 45 plate appearances. The Padres will roll with Miguel Andujar at third base in Wednesday's rubber match.

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