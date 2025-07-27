Machado went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win at St. Louis.

The San Diego third baseman is now riding a streak of five games with multiple hits, as he knocked his 26th and 27th two-baggers of the season off Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy. This performance marks the 25th time Machado has collected four or more hits in a game during his 14-year career. The seven-time All-Star is now slashing .300/.360/.506 with 19 homers, 66 RBI and 61 runs scored in 453 total plate appearances.