Machado went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Getting the start at DH due to accumulated bumps and bruises, including a bout of elbow soreness, Machado's swing seemed to be in peak form as he took Merrill Kelly deep to left field in the first inning before slicing a Kevin Ginkel fastball over the right-field wall in the eighth. Machado was back at third base for the nightcap, and while he went 0-for-4, the fact that he was feeling well enough to play defense is another strong sign his health issues are minor.