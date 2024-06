Machado went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 11-1 rout of the Red Sox.

The veteran third baseman launched a two-run homer in the third inning and a three-run blast in the fifth, both off Tanner Houck. Machado has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, batting .415 (17-for-41) with four of his 10 homers on the season over that stretch.