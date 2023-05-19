The Padres placed Machado (hand) on the 10-day injured list Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado was initially expected to only miss a couple of games when he left Monday's game against Kansas City after taking a pitch to the hand, but additional X-rays revealed a fracture in his left hand Wednesday. The Padres have yet to offer a timeline for Machado's return, but it's possible he's able to come off the IL when first eligible May 27. Brandon Dixon was called up Friday to fill Machado's spot on the active roster.