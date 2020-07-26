Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Padres' 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Machado had two strikeouts on Opening Day and two more Saturday, but at least he's on the board with his first homer. After batting third in 153 of his 154 starts last season, Machado has hit out of the No. 2 spot in the first two games of 2020, ahead of Tommy Pham.