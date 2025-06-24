Machado went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to Washington.

Machado put the Padres on the board with a solo blast to center field in the fourth inning, but that was the only time he was able to reach base. The long ball was his 1,990th career hit, and he appears to be a lock to reach 2,000 over the coming weeks. Machado has been scuffling a bit of late, though, batting just .188 (9-for-48) -- albeit with three homers and eight RBI -- over his past 12 contests.