Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 7-1 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Machado struck the first blow in the series when he lifted a two-run shot to left field in the third inning. The long ball extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he is slashing .433/.469/.833 with three homers, 11 RBI and seven runs. Machado is up to 25 homers on the year, a mark that he has reached in every season since 2015 aside from the abbreviated 2020 campaign.