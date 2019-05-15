Machado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Of Machado's nine homers this year, four have come against the Dodgers -- including two off future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. After struggling at the start of his first season with the Padres, Machado has picked it up by getting at least one hit in 16 of his last 18 games, batting 21-for-72 (.292) over that stretch.