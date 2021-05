Machado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, five RBI, two runs and a walk in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Machado went deep off Anthony Senzatela in the fifth inning for his fifth home run of the season. He added a triple with the bases loaded in the following inning to total five RBI Tuesday. The 28-year-old rides a five game hitting streak. He is slashing .237/.331/.405 in 151 plate appearances and leads the Padres in RBI (22) and walks (19).