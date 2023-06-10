Machado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

The Padres' offense was hot early, and Machado opened the scoring in the first inning. This was the third baseman's third multi-hit effort over his last four games, though the homer was his first since May 9. He missed time with a hand injury, and he's generally struggled in 2023 with a .239/.290/.380 slash line, six homers, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases through 47 contests. Machado has never hit lower than .256 over a full campaign, so there's at least reason to be optimistic he can get things turned around.