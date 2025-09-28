Machado went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Machado was done after three innings with the Padres leading 6-2 at the time. That was likely to afford him some extra rest ahead of the playoffs. The third baseman went 14-for-46 (.304) with four homers and 11 RBI over his last 12 games of the regular season. Overall, he posted a .275/.335/.460 slash line with 27 homers, 95 RBI, 91 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and 33 doubles across 159 games, numbers largely in line with his performances in 2023 and 2024.