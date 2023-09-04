Machado went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Machado's solo shot in the fourth inning was his 26th long ball of the year. However, in his previous 30 appearances since the start of August, he went deep just five times while posting a .645 OPS. His disappointing season line now sits at .249/.313/.454 with 45 extra-base hits and 79 RBI through 527 plate appearances.