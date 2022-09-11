Machado went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

The Padres weren't able to muster much offense against their rivals until the ninth inning, but Machado provided some firepower with solo homers off Julio Urias in the third and sixth frames. The All-Star third baseman is up to 28 long balls on the campaign, matching his mark from last season. If he goes deep twice more in the regular season, Machado will notch his sixth career campaign of 30-plus homers, which would be his first since 2019.