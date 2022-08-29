Machado went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double for a total of four RBI and three runs scored in a 15-7 loss to the Royals on Sunday.

Machado had an incredible night at the plate which included two home runs off Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Machado has been scorching throughout August and came into the game slashing .316/.382/.551 this month. The 30-year-old third baseman has been a beacon of consistency throughout his career and if he stays hot down the stretch he could be on the brink of his second 100 RBI season and fifth 30 home run season.